‘Don’t Breathe 2’ movie review: Home invasion flick doesn’t hit the mark this time around

A still from ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

18 September 2021 13:14 IST

This sequel to the 2016 hit is engaging enough, but does not achieve the greatness of the first movie

Set eight years after the events of 2016’s Don’t Breathe, this sequel finds blind Navy Seal, Norman (Stephen Lang), living with Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), a 11-year-old girl he adopted after rescuing her from a house fire. His faithful, shiny Rottweiler, Shadow, completes the family portrait. Phoenix chafes against Norman’s restrictions about the town not being safe. When Norman’s only contact with the outside world, Hernandez, a park ranger (Stephanie Arcila), suggests taking Phoenix to town, he reluctantly agrees.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Raylan, (Brendan Sexton III) as evil as they come, recognises Phoenix as his daughter. Raylan is a drug dealer whose house blew up when his wife and Phoenix’s mum (Fiona O’Shaughnessy) was cooking meth.

Advertising

Advertising

Don’t Breathe 2 Director: Rodo Sayagues

Cast: Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Fiona O’Shaughnessy

Storyline: Norman is living the quiet life with his adoptive daughter... until he is not

Duration: 99 minutes

Phoenix is kidnapped, Shadow killed (dammit) and Norman is hopping mad. He takes on the garden- variety baddies, including a shady surgeon (Steffan Rhodri) and all is resolved tidily in the end, with even a replacement for Shadow; wait for the end credit sequence.

Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe was effective for its brilliant twist. Álvarez, who did the Evil Dead reboot, was looking to move away from gore, and made a fantastic little home invasion movie where the victim turned out to be not as helpless as he seemed.

Primarily shot in Hungary like the original, Don’t Breathe 2, which Álvarez has written with director and long-time collaborator, Rodo Sayagues, is engaging enough, but does not achieve the greatness of the first movie.

Don’t Breathe 2 is currently running in theatres