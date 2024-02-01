ADVERTISEMENT

Donnie Yen to star in ‘Kung Fu’ film adaptation for Universal Pictures

February 01, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Hong Kong action filmmaker and actor will star in Universal Pictures and 87North’s ‘Kung Fu’, a feature adaption of the classic ’70s series

The Hindu Bureau

Donnie Yen. | Photo Credit: donnieyenofficial/Instagram

Hong Kong action filmmaker and actor Donnie Yen will star in Universal Pictures and 87North’s Kung Fu, a feature adaption of the classic ’70s series, reported Deadline. Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella will produce through 87North, with Lietch set to direct.

Ed Spielman, creator of the original Kung Fu series, will executive produce the project while Stephen L’ Hereaux will also produce the movie. Stephen Chin has written the screenplay.

“Donnie Yen is both an immensely talented actor and an action film legend, and it is a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film,” said Leitch. “With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen.”

In the original ABC series, David Carradine starred as a master martial artist who fled China after his master’s murder. He wandered the Old West helping the downtrodden and weathering rampant racism while eluding assassins trying to kill him. He was a peaceful man until provoked, which happened at least once an episode, described Deadline.

