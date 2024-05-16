ADVERTISEMENT

Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin

Published - May 16, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Robert Askins, known for his work on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and his play ‘Hand to God’, is penning the screenplay for the upcoming project

The Hindu Bureau

Donnie Yen as Caine in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

The John Wick universe is getting another spinoff focusing on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine. Introduced in the latest John Wick: Chapter 4 as a blind assassin, Caine’s story will continue in this standalone film set to be filmed in Hong Kong in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ movie review: Keanu Reeves is all aces in final instalment that’s more personal and bloodier than ever

Details about the spinoff are still under wraps, but it will pick up Caine’s narrative following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where he was liberated from his obligations to the High Table. Robert Askins, known for his work on The Umbrella Academy and his play Hand to God, is penning the screenplay for the upcoming project.

Keanu Reeves in talks for Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’

Under the direction of Chad Stahelski, Lionsgate will commence production alongside producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, aiming to deliver the same level of thrilling action that has become synonymous with the John Wick series.

Yen expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the role of Caine, citing the creative synergy among the team as a driving force behind the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ pushed to 2025

Lionsgate seems committed to expanding the John Wick universe with its other spinoff, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, that was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas’ Ruksa Roma assassin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US