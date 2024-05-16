Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin

The John Wick universe is getting another spinoff focusing on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine. Introduced in the latest John Wick: Chapter 4 as a blind assassin, Caine’s story will continue in this standalone film set to be filmed in Hong Kong in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about the spinoff are still under wraps, but it will pick up Caine’s narrative following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where he was liberated from his obligations to the High Table. Robert Askins, known for his work on The Umbrella Academy and his play Hand to God, is penning the screenplay for the upcoming project.

Under the direction of Chad Stahelski, Lionsgate will commence production alongside producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, aiming to deliver the same level of thrilling action that has become synonymous with the John Wick series.

Yen expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the role of Caine, citing the creative synergy among the team as a driving force behind the project.

Lionsgate seems committed to expanding the John Wick universe with its other spinoff, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, that was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas’ Ruksa Roma assassin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.