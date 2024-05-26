ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump slaps Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ with a cease and desist order to halt US release

Published - May 26, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The producers of ‘The Apprentice’ have defended their work, describing it as “a fair and balanced portrait of the former president”

The Hindu Bureau

Director Ali Abbasi attends a press conference for the film ‘The Apprentice’ in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a legal salvo against the filmmakers of The Apprentice, a controversial biographical film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Trump’s legal team, spearheaded by Dhillon Law Group, issued a cease and desist letter on May 22 to director Ali Abbasi and screenwriter Gabriel Sherman, demanding the cessation of the film’s distribution and marketing efforts in the United States.

The letter criticizes the film for presenting “a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump,” and claims it constitutes “direct foreign interference in America’s elections,” referencing its funding from Canada and Ireland. Trump’s lawyers insist that the film is not a factual biography but rather a libelous misrepresentation, and they have given the filmmakers until May 27 to comply with their demands, threatening further legal action if they do not.

The producers of The Apprentice have defended their work, describing it as “a fair and balanced portrait of the former president” and urging audiences to watch the film and form their own opinions. The film features actors Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, and Jeremy Strong, and depicts Trump’s rise in the 1970s and 1980s, including contentious moments from his personal life and business dealings.

Despite the legal threats, the filmmakers seem undeterred. At a May 21 press conference, Abbasi downplayed Trump’s litigious reputation, suggesting that while Trump often threatens lawsuits, his success rate in court is low. The film has been well-received critically, garnering an 11-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere.

However, the legal threat may have impacted potential U.S. distribution deals. Industry insiders suggest that buyers might be hesitant due to the looming possibility of litigation, particularly in an election year. The situation remains fluid, with industry watchers closely monitoring whether the film will secure a domestic release or find a home on a streaming platform.

