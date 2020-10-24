Movies

Donald Trump calls ‘Borat’ star an unfunny ‘creep’

US President Donald Trump   | Photo Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is a creep. Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn’t know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ‘No way. This guy is a phony guy.’ I don’t find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he’s a creep.”

Trump appeared briefly on HBO’s Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen’s Ali G character after just a minute.

One scene in Baron Cohen’s new movie scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene a hit job and said he realized he was being set up.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2020 12:32:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/donald-trump-calls-borat-star-an-unfunny-creep/article32935616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY