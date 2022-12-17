Donald Glover to headline 'Spider-Man' film on villain Hypno-Hustler

December 17, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

In the comics, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them

PTI

Donald Glover | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser-known Spider-Man villains.

Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.

Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.

The character, whose real name was Antoine Delsoin, was a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in the comic book ‘Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24’ in 1978.

According to industry insiders, Glover -- also a rapper known by stage name Childish Gambino -- was attracted to the musical aspect of Hypno-Hustler and that he has lesser Marvel canon baggage.

His name has circled Spider-Man for years, particularly in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man, which eventually saw Andrew Garfield play the web-slinger. However, Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland.

Sony, which owns the film rights to the Spider-Man and related antagonist characters Venom and Morbius, is developing films on Madame Web and Spider-Woman.

