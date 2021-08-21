Don Cheadle’s ‘Armor Wars’ series will see return of War Machine

Yassir Lester will serve as head writer on the upcoming Marvel series that will explore events when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands

Marvel Studios has hired Yassir Lester to serve as head writer on upcoming series “Armor Wars”.

The show has been set up at streaming service Disney Plus and will see actor Don Cheadle reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine.

The story will focus on Rhodes who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands, reported Variety.

The show reunites Lester and Cheadle as the two currently star in Showtime series “Black Monday”.

Lester also serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series. His other series writing credits include “Kenan”, “Girls” and “The Carmichael Show”.

“Armor Wars”was one of three new series Marvel announced last December during its investor’s presentation.

Other two were “Ironheart”, which will be centred on the brilliant inventorRiri Williams, to be portrayed by actor Dominique Thorne, and “Secret Invasion”,starring MCU veteran Samuel L Jackson and “Captain Marvel” actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Marvel Studios has so far released three shows, “WandaVision”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki”.

The studio has four other shows currently in the pipeline: “Hawkeye”,“She-Hulk”, “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel”.