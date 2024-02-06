Don Cheadle joins cast of Kevin Hart-starrer series 'Fight Night'

February 06, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Hollywood actor Don Cheadle is the new addition to the star cast of the upcoming series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

According to Variety, Cheadle joins previously announced series lead Kevin Hart in the show, along with fellow cast members Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, and Dexter Darden. The series is based on the podcast 'Fight Night,' which was produced by Will Packer along with iHeartPodcasts and Doghouse Pictures.

It will be set in Atlanta in 1970. The official description states that it will tell "the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali's (Darden) historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but an entire city's destiny."

Cheadle will appear in the series regular role of JD Hudson, described as "one of Atlanta's first Black detectives assigned to Ali's security detail and the robbery."

Cheadle is known for his role as War Machine in Iron Man and Avengers. Apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also known for performances in films like Hotel Rwanda, for which he received an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination and the Ocean's 11 franchise.

