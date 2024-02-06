GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don Cheadle joins cast of Kevin Hart-starrer series 'Fight Night'

Cheadle joins previously announced series along with fellow cast members Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, and Dexter Darden

February 06, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

ANI
Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood actor Don Cheadle is the new addition to the star cast of the upcoming series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

ALSO READ
Samuel L Jackson joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

According to Variety, Cheadle joins previously announced series lead Kevin Hart in the show, along with fellow cast members Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, and Dexter Darden. The series is based on the podcast 'Fight Night,' which was produced by Will Packer along with iHeartPodcasts and Doghouse Pictures.

It will be set in Atlanta in 1970. The official description states that it will tell "the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali's (Darden) historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but an entire city's destiny."

ALSO READ
Kevin Hart interview: On ‘Lift’ and his continuing romance with airplanes

Cheadle will appear in the series regular role of JD Hudson, described as "one of Atlanta's first Black detectives assigned to Ali's security detail and the robbery."

Cheadle is known for his role as War Machine in Iron Man and Avengers. Apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also known for performances in films like Hotel Rwanda, for which he received an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination and the Ocean's 11 franchise.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.