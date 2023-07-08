ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Hike says he was high on drugs during filming of ‘Euphoria’

July 08, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike says he was almost fired for being high on drugs for most of the show

The Hindu Bureau

Dominic Fike | Photo Credit: dominicfike/Instagram

Dominic Fike is opening up about his drug use In HBO’s series Euphoria, . The American singer-songwriter Fike, in an Apple Music interview, admitted being high on drugs for most of the show, despite the showrunner Sam Levinson hiring a “sober coach” for him that “did not work”.

ALSO READ
Euphoria Season 2

“I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad,” Fike said. “I was reprimanded for it. I almost got kicked off the show. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.’”

“I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that’s, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult,” he said. “That’s entertainment dude. They give you a bunch of money and they’re like, ‘Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim,” he said.

ALSO READ:HBO’s ‘Euphoria’: interesting and shocking at the same time

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In season 2 of Euphoria, Fike played Elliot, a new friend of Rue’s (played by Zendaya), who enabled her drug use, in part contributing to her character undergoing an intervention midway through the season. The third season of Euphoria is expected to be released in 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US