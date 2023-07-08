Dominic Hike says he was high on drugs during filming of ‘Euphoria’

July 08, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Dominic Fike is opening up about his drug use In HBO’s series Euphoria, . The American singer-songwriter Fike, in an Apple Music interview, admitted being high on drugs for most of the show, despite the showrunner Sam Levinson hiring a “sober coach” for him that “did not work”.

“I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad,” Fike said. “I was reprimanded for it. I almost got kicked off the show. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.’”

“I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that’s, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult,” he said. “That’s entertainment dude. They give you a bunch of money and they’re like, ‘Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim,” he said.

In season 2 of Euphoria, Fike played Elliot, a new friend of Rue’s (played by Zendaya), who enabled her drug use, in part contributing to her character undergoing an intervention midway through the season. The third season of Euphoria is expected to be released in 2025.

