Docuseries ‘Wahl Street’, based on Mark Wahlberg’s life, ordered at HBO Max

Actor-producer Mark Wahlberg is once again set to give a sneak peek into his life, this time through docuseries Wahl Street.

Wahl Street, a pun on American financial epicentre Wall Street, the HBO Max series will trace Wahlberg’s journey as a rapper-turned-actor who straddles his acting job with many other business ventures.

The eight-episode docuseries is executive produced by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, and Liz Bronstein, reported Entertainment Weekly.

According to the WarnerMedia streaming service, each episode “will follow Wahlberg as he navigates his expansive business portfolio, spanning all sectors of commerce ranging from a line of activewear, all-natural, high-performance sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies, and even a Chevrolet dealership.”

The show will also feature entrepreneurs pitching ideas to Wahlberg.

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses. We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs,” said Wahlberg.

Another HBO show, Entourage was loosely based on the actor’s life. He also served as an executive producer on the long-running comedy.