HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Documentary on Hamas massacre at Israel's Supernova Music Festival in the works

Yariv Mozer will direct the documentary to recount the tragic details of the terror attack on the Supernova Music Festival, and the makers will be using footage from people at the festival

October 17, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

PTI
Destroyed personal materials scattered around the Supernova Music Festival site, where hundreds were killed and dozens taken by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza, on October 13, 2023 in Kibbutz Re’im, Israel.

Destroyed personal materials scattered around the Supernova Music Festival site, where hundreds were killed and dozens taken by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza, on October 13, 2023 in Kibbutz Re’im, Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli production company SIPUR is working on a documentary that will recount the tragic and horrific details of the terror attack on the Supernova Music Festival near Gaza border by Hamas militants on October 7. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SIPUR is collaborating with Israeli broadcasters HOT Channel 8 and HSCC for the feature documentary about the assault that was part of Hamas surprise attack on the Southern border of Israel.

The film will be directed by Yariv Mozer and the makers will be using footage from people at the festival. At least 260 people were killed at the electronic dance music festival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

ALSO READ
Israel, Hamas, and the laws of war | Explained

"I have seen things in my life. I have lived through wars; I have fought in wars and I have even filmed during a war. But nothing prepared me for the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival.

"I see it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories of the survivors of this slaughter. Young women and men whose only sin was their desire for music, and the passion to celebrate free love, spirit and freedom," Mozer said.

ALSO READ: The Israel model, and Indian realities | Political Line

Emilio Schenker, SIPUR CEO, said they decided to go ahead with the project because they believe it is "imperative to do everything in our power to shine a light on the greatest evil committed against our people since the Holocaust." "The Supernova Music Festival must be seen and understood in its entirety to truly understand the larger meaning of the unspeakable crimes against humanity that occurred there. The world must never forget," Schenker said.

The festival was attended by approximately 3,000 people, with a line-up focused on the electronic psytrance dance subgenre.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.