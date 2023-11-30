HamberMenu
Documentary ‘Hiding Saddam Hussein’ to be developed into a feature film

David Seidler, who wrote the Oscar-winning film ‘The King’s Speech’, along with Kurdish director Halkawt Mustafa, has written a script on the manhunt for Saddam Hussein before his eventual capture by US forces in late 2003

November 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘Hiding Saddam Hussein’

The King’s Speech writer David Seidler along with Kurdish director Halkawt Mustafa is developing a feature film on the eight months Saddam Hussein spent in hiding after being deposed as the president of Iraq in 2003, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Mustafa’s new documentary on the same topic, Hiding Saddam Hussein, was premiered at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands. It will play at the Red Sea International Film Festival tomorrow, December 1, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The doc narrates the story of Alaa Namiq, a farmer who hid former president of Iraq for over 200 days in a remote farm near the town of Tikrit as US troops hunted for him in Operation Red Dawn.

Mustafa intends to direct the feature film version of the story from a script written by him and Seidler, the report stated. The story, according to the writers, will be told from Namiq’s perspective and explore his relationship with Hussein. Interestingly, The King’s Speech, directed by Tom Hooper, also revolved around a famous historical figure and his aide.

