Docu-Film On Yo Yo Honey Singh on the cards at Netflix

March 15, 2023

Netflix is set to launch a bare-it-all docu-film based on the life of hip-hop artist & rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. No stranger to controversy, he will now deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention.

Produced by the Oscar-award-winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh will take the audience through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations that capture his highs as well as the lows.

In 2003, the New Delhi boy entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps. By 2011, Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken the industry by storm with his several hits like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes and many more hit Bollywood numbers. He has been praised for gradually infusing the genre (desi hip hop) into mainstream pop culture, making it an integral part of the music business in the country. Being one of India’s first internet sensations, his tracks once ruled every music chart, party and radio station.

The docu-film captures this personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

The documentary will be released later this year on the streaming platform.