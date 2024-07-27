ADVERTISEMENT

‘Doctor Who’ spinoff, ‘The War Between the Land and Sea’, officially announced

Published - July 27, 2024 06:18 pm IST

The ‘Doctor Who’ universe has been expanded with a new spinoff series, ‘The War Between the Land and Sea’

The Hindu Bureau

Russell T Davies poses for a portrait to promote ‘Doctor Who’ during Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego. | Photo Credit: AP

The Doctor Who universe is set to expand with a spinoff. Titled The War Between the Land and Sea, the five-part series will be led by Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ncuti Gatwa addresses ‘Doctor Who’ casting backlash

Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (Colonel Ibrahim) will make a return to the franchise. The series picks up as a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war, wrote Variety.

Russell T Davies is the creator of The War Between the Land and Sea. He was the executive producer and showrunner of Doctor Who. Russell has written the spinoff with Pete McTighe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast,” Davies said in a statement. “And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Varada Sethu joins the cast of ‘Doctor Who’

The spinoff series will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams. It is set to air exclusively on Disney+ and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US