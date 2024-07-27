‘Doctor Who’ spinoff, ‘The War Between the Land and Sea’, officially announced

The Doctor Who universe is set to expand with a spinoff. Titled The War Between the Land and Sea, the five-part series will be led by Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (Colonel Ibrahim) will make a return to the franchise. The series picks up as a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war, wrote Variety.

Russell T Davies is the creator of The War Between the Land and Sea. He was the executive producer and showrunner of Doctor Who. Russell has written the spinoff with Pete McTighe.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast,” Davies said in a statement. “And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

The spinoff series will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams. It is set to air exclusively on Disney+ and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

