‘Doctor Who’ actor Richard Franklin dies at 87

Franklins’ breakout TV role was in the British soap ‘Crossroads’ in the role of Joe Townsend debuting in 1969

December 26, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

ANI
Richard Franklin.

Richard Franklin. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Veteran actor Richard Franklin, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, has passed away. He was 87.

The news of his demise was shared by his long time friend Liam Rudden on social media, Deadline reported. "It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning. Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced. Sleep well Richard,” Rudden’s post read.

Franklins’ breakout TV role was in the British soap Crossroads in the role of Joe Townsend debuting in 1969. He followed that up with his Doctor Who debut two years later as UNIT Captain Mike Yates in Terror of the Autons while Jon Pertwee starred as the Third Doctor.

Following his time in Planet of the Spiders, Franklin continued to play Mike Yates in specials, spinoffs, audio plays and in the novel he wrote, The Killing Stone, with his character serving as the lead of the tale. He also featured in Little Women, The Pathfinders, The Borgias and Heartbeat. Franklin was also a writer, journalist and political activist.

