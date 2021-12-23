‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer: Too much to take in

23 December 2021 13:30 IST

The sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ also features Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others

The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, is here. Audiences who watched Spider-Man: No Way Home and stayed to check out the end-credits, were the lucky ones to get a preview!

The film sees Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) return to face Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the one-eyed monster Shuma Gorath, and another version of Strange himself from an alternate reality. Multiverse of Madness will also feature Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) coming into the fray again after the events of WandaVision, and then later get into full Scarlet Witch mode as well.

Sam Raimi directs the film, and the rest of the cast includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Stranger’s former lover Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as superhero America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022.