ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor charged in ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death expected to plead guilty

Published - August 31, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court for a bond hearing and arraignment; he is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine

ANI

Actor Matthew Perry of the television series ‘Friends’ poses as he arrives as a guest for the premiere of the comedy film ‘Raising Helen’ in Hollywood May 26, 2004 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One of the two California doctors involved in the investigation into the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The information was confirmed by a Department of Justice official on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for a bond hearing and arraignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mark Chavez, left, a physician from San Diego who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death from an accidental ketamine overdose, listens as his attorney Matthew Binninger talks to the media at the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) | Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes

According to Ciaran McEvoy from the United States Attorneys' Office, Chavez is expected to enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks. His plea will be the third in the ongoing investigation into Perry's death.

.The Friends actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the investigation into Perry's death has led to the arrest of five people. These include Chavez, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, another doctor named Salvador Plasencia, a drug dealer, and a woman known as the "ketamine queen."

Matthew Perry’s assistant among five people charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

Jasveen Sangha, the woman dubbed the "ketamine queen," and Salvador were identified as the lead defendants in this case. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.The amount of ketamine found in Perry's blood was comparable to what is used during general anaesthesia. The medical examiner also noted that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, were contributing factors in Perry's death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chavez is also accused of using a fake prescription and making false statements to a wholesale ketamine distributor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US