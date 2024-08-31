GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor charged in ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death expected to plead guilty

Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court for a bond hearing and arraignment; he is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine

Published - August 31, 2024 03:57 pm IST

ANI
Actor Matthew Perry of the television series ‘Friends’ poses as he arrives as a guest for the premiere of the comedy film ‘Raising Helen’ in Hollywood May 26, 2004

Actor Matthew Perry of the television series ‘Friends’ poses as he arrives as a guest for the premiere of the comedy film ‘Raising Helen’ in Hollywood May 26, 2004 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One of the two California doctors involved in the investigation into the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The information was confirmed by a Department of Justice official on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for a bond hearing and arraignment.

Dr. Mark Chavez, left, a physician from San Diego who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death from an accidental ketamine overdose, listens as his attorney Matthew Binninger talks to the media at the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Dr. Mark Chavez, left, a physician from San Diego who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death from an accidental ketamine overdose, listens as his attorney Matthew Binninger talks to the media at the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) | Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes

According to Ciaran McEvoy from the United States Attorneys' Office, Chavez is expected to enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks. His plea will be the third in the ongoing investigation into Perry's death.

.The Friends actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the investigation into Perry's death has led to the arrest of five people. These include Chavez, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, another doctor named Salvador Plasencia, a drug dealer, and a woman known as the "ketamine queen."

Matthew Perry’s assistant among five people charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

Jasveen Sangha, the woman dubbed the "ketamine queen," and Salvador were identified as the lead defendants in this case. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.The amount of ketamine found in Perry's blood was comparable to what is used during general anaesthesia. The medical examiner also noted that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, were contributing factors in Perry's death.

Chavez is also accused of using a fake prescription and making false statements to a wholesale ketamine distributor.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.