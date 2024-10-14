ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do Patti’ trailer: Kriti Sanon doubles up for Kajol’s small town thriller

Updated - October 14, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Kajol takes on the role of Vidya Jyothi, a police officer drawn into a puzzling case involving Saumya Sood and her twin, Shailee, both played by Kriti Sanon

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Do Patti’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer for Do Patti has dropped — a tense new mystery drama that brings together actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The Netflix thriller is looking to deliver a tale of deception, romance, and sibling rivalry, all set against the backdrop of a remote hill town.

Kajol takes on the role of Vidya Jyothi, a police officer drawn into a puzzling case involving Saumya Sood and her twin, Shailee, both played by Kriti Sanon. As the story unfolds in the fictional town of Devipur, Vidya finds herself caught up in a web of deceit involving Saumya’s troubled relationship with her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh).

The trailer offers a glimpse at an interrogation scene, leading to revelations about Saumya’s sister attempting to seduce him. Things spiral when Dhruv lands in jail, accused of trying to kill one of the twins, and Kajol’s character races against time to unravel the truth.

Kriti Sanon makes her debut in the genre with Do Patti and steps into dual roles for the first time. As co-producer through Kathha Pictures, Kriti shared her excitement, calling the film her “baby” and praising its messaging. Meanwhile, Kajol expressed enthusiasm for playing a police officer for the first time, calling it a rewarding experience.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the upcoming film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Kriti after Dilwale.

Do Patti streams on Netflix on October 25.

