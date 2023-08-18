ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, goes on floors

August 18, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ will stream on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol, Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kathha Pictures and Netflix’s recently announced film, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has commenced filming in Mumbai. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

ALSO READ
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ series review: Raj & DK’s new show is charmingly dazed and confused

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, the official description read. Kriti and Kajol had starred together in Dilwale eight years ago.

The film is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film star streaming on Netflix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US