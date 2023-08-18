‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, goes on floors

August 18, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Kathha Pictures and Netflix’s recently announced film, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has commenced filming in Mumbai. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, the official description read. Kriti and Kajol had starred together in Dilwale eight years ago.

The film is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film star streaming on Netflix.