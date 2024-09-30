ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do Patti’: Kajol, Kriti Sanon film sets release date

Published - September 30, 2024 11:58 am IST

Set to stream on Netflix, ‘Do Patti’ is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Sanon

The Hindu Bureau

Kriti Sanon, Kajol

Do Patti, a thriller-drama starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, will stream on Netflix from October 25, the makers have announced.

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti is directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film narrates the story of twin sisters harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. It is set in the fictional hill town of Devipur in Uttarakhand.

‘Crew’ movie review: The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti keeps this airy caper afloat

The film marks Indian TV star Shaheer Sheikh’s film debut. Veterans Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala are also in the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US