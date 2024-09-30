‘Do Patti’: Kajol, Kriti Sanon film sets release date

Do Patti, a thriller-drama starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, will stream on Netflix from October 25, the makers have announced.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti is directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film narrates the story of twin sisters harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. It is set in the fictional hill town of Devipur in Uttarakhand.

The film marks Indian TV star Shaheer Sheikh’s film debut. Veterans Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala are also in the cast.