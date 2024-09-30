GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Do Patti’: Kajol, Kriti Sanon film sets release date

Set to stream on Netflix, ‘Do Patti’ is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Sanon

Published - September 30, 2024 11:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kriti Sanon, Kajol

Kriti Sanon, Kajol

Do Patti, a thriller-drama starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, will stream on Netflix from October 25, the makers have announced.

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti is directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film narrates the story of twin sisters harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. It is set in the fictional hill town of Devipur in Uttarakhand.

‘Crew’ movie review: The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti keeps this airy caper afloat

The film marks Indian TV star Shaheer Sheikh’s film debut. Veterans Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala are also in the cast.

Published - September 30, 2024 11:58 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.