‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in bittersweet rom-com

April 06, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan are a bickering couple in the trailer for Do Aur Do Pyaar. She hates his spiced eggplant, he rallies against stainless steel, but who are they really fighting? Their present selves, perhaps.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar tells the bittersweet story of Kavya and Anirudh, an ordinary married couple who have hit a rough patch. They are both having affairs: Balan with dreamboat Sendhil Ramamurthy, Gandhi with Ileana D’Cruz. All along, they’re urged by their paramours to come clean, even as Kavya and Anirudh attempt to rebuild their spark. A trip to the hills appears to sooth nerves and unclasp hearts.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is written by Suprotim Sengupta and Eisha Chopra (Amrita Bagchi has a dialogue credit). The film, per the makers, explores modern relationships in all their complexities.

Backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, it is set for a theatrical release on April 19.

