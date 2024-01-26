GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘DNS’: Jim Sarbh on board Dhanush’s trilingual film with Sekhar Kammula

Tentatively called ‘#DNS’, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles

January 26, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanush with Sekhar Kammula at the pooja ceremony of ‘#DNS’; Jim Sarbh

Dhanush with Sekhar Kammula at the pooja ceremony of ‘#DNS’; Jim Sarbh | Photo Credit: @SVCLLP/Twitter

Actor Jim Sarbh is all set to star alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming trilingual film, tentatively called #DNS. The project, which went on floors last week, marks Jim’s debut in Telugu and Tamil.

The makers of #DNS announced the news on Friday on X (erstwhile Twitter).

Jim, who made his feature film debut with 2016’s Neerja, has had many notable performances over the last decade, including in A Death in the Gunj (2017), Padmavat (2018), Photograph (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). He attained global stardom for his work in the web series Rocket Boys (for which he got an International Emmy Awards nomination) and Made In Heaven.

#DNS features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. With music scored by Devi Sri Prasad, the film will have cinematography by Niketh Bommi and production design from Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre.

The film, which will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. The film will also be available in Malayalam and Kannada.

