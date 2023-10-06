HamberMenu
‘Django Unchained’ actor Keith Jefferson passes away at 53

Keith Jefferson is known for his performances in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’

October 06, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

ANI
Keith Jefferson

Keith Jefferson | Photo Credit: Twitter

Actor Keith Jefferson, best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, has died. He was 53. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jefferson died on Thursday. The news of his demise comes two months after he announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Every now and then, God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I had to stop, pause, and didn't want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today , I'm finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger," he had written back then.

ALSO READ
Django Unchained: Fails to match up to Tarantino

After learning about Jefferson's death, his longtime friend Jamie Foxx paid heartfelt condolences. Foxx took to social media and wrote, "This one hurts. Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace. Your whole life, your heart is pure and your love is immeasurable. You were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

Foxx and Jefferson, who met each other in college in San Diego, started working together in the '90s when Jefferson made an appearance on two episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show. They most recently worked on the Prime Video drama The Burial.

Jefferson is also credited with his prominent role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Jefferson also worked as a producer, voiceover artist and acting coach. His other TV and film credits included Relative Opposites, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, You Too, Bosch: Legacy and Day Shift.

