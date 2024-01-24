Divyah Khosla Kumar’s Telugu-Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ launched with first poster

January 24, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

After films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Padman,’ and ‘Pari,’ producer Prerna Arora now presents her next project ‘Hero Heeroine,’ a Telugu-Hindi cinematic saga of love and drama. Directed by Suresh Krrisna, the film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

The first poster of the project features lead star Divyah Khosla Kumar, who was last seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’.

Divyah Khosla Kumar, reflecting on her role in ‘Hero Heeroine,’ shared, “Stepping into the world of ‘Hero Heeroine’ has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle. The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey.”

Prerna Arora said, “We are unraveling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can’t wait to share the magic we’ve created.”

