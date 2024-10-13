Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of ‘rigging’ collections of ‘Jigra’

Actor Divya Khosla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced “fake collection” numbers to deceive the public.

Divya took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam the Highway actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film’s reported earnings.

As per reports, the film, helmed by Vasan Bala, earned Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India. The film faced a box-office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which performed better than Jigra, earning Rs 5.71 crore on Friday.

Reportedly, Jigra marked Alia’s lowest opening since 2014’s Highway.

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. The teaser also includes a recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, featuring Vedang Raina’s vocals.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Meanwhile, this comes just hours after actor Kangana Ranaut posted a cryptic note on Instagram, reportedly addressing Jigra’s failure, about why ‘women-centric cinema’ aren’t working at the box-office.

