ADVERTISEMENT

Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of ‘rigging’ collections of ‘Jigra’

Updated - October 13, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced “fake collection” numbers to deceive the public

ANI

Divya Khosla; Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’; story shared by Divya on her Instagram | Photo Credit: @divya.my.sitara/Instagram and Special Arrangement

Actor Divya Khosla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced “fake collection” numbers to deceive the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam the Highway actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film’s reported earnings.

Divya’s story on Instagram | Photo Credit: @divya.my.sitara/Instagram/ANI

‘Jigra’ movie review: A spirited Alia Bhatt cannot redeem Vasan Bala’s shaky jailbreak film

As per reports, the film, helmed by Vasan Bala, earned Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India. The film faced a box-office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which performed better than Jigra, earning Rs 5.71 crore on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Jigra marked Alia’s lowest opening since 2014’s Highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. The teaser also includes a recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, featuring Vedang Raina’s vocals.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Meanwhile, this comes just hours after actor Kangana Ranaut posted a cryptic note on Instagram, reportedly addressing Jigra’s failure, about why ‘women-centric cinema’ aren’t working at the box-office.

Divyah Khosla Kumar’s Telugu-Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ launched with first poster
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US