Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of ‘rigging’ collections of ‘Jigra’

Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced “fake collection” numbers to deceive the public

Updated - October 13, 2024 12:52 pm IST

ANI
Divya Khosla; Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’; story shared by Divya on her Instagram

Divya Khosla; Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’; story shared by Divya on her Instagram | Photo Credit: @divya.my.sitara/Instagram and Special Arrangement

Actor Divya Khosla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced “fake collection” numbers to deceive the public.

Divya took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam the Highway actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film’s reported earnings.

Divya’s story on Instagram

Divya’s story on Instagram | Photo Credit: @divya.my.sitara/Instagram/ANI

‘Jigra’ movie review: A spirited Alia Bhatt cannot redeem Vasan Bala’s shaky jailbreak film

As per reports, the film, helmed by Vasan Bala, earned Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India. The film faced a box-office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which performed better than Jigra, earning Rs 5.71 crore on Friday.

Reportedly, Jigra marked Alia’s lowest opening since 2014’s Highway.

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. The teaser also includes a recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, featuring Vedang Raina’s vocals.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Meanwhile, this comes just hours after actor Kangana Ranaut posted a cryptic note on Instagram, reportedly addressing Jigra’s failure, about why ‘women-centric cinema’ aren’t working at the box-office.

Divyah Khosla Kumar’s Telugu-Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ launched with first poster

Published - October 13, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

