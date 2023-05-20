ADVERTISEMENT

Divya Bharathi’s Telugu debut film, also starring Sudigali Sudheer, titled ‘G.O.A.T’

May 20, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The makers of the film released a new poster to reveal the title on the occasion of Sudheer’s birthday

The Hindu Bureau

Divya Bharathi and Sudigali Sudheer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Divya Bharathi, known for her Tamil film Bachelor, is making her Telugu debut. The film, also starring Sudigali Sudheer in the lead, is titled G.O.A.T – Greatest Of All Time.

According to sources, the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad.  G.O.A.T. is being helmed by Naresh Kuppili known for directing Vishwak Sen’s Paagal. The film is produced by Lucky Media and Mahateja Creations.

Sudigaali Sudheer is famous for his shows like Jabardasth, Extra Jabardasth, Pove Pora and Dhee. After a slew of smaller roles in films, the actor played the lead in films like  Software Sudheer, Calling Sahasra and Gaalodu.

