Disney’s 'Strange World' to release in India on November 25

The voice cast features Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, and Gabrielle Union among others

PTI
September 22, 2022 15:07 IST

A still from the movie | Photo Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney's animation movie Strange World will hit the theatres in India on November 25. The makers also released a new trailer of the film to announce the news.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios project, centres on a family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast features Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan and Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things.

Strange World is directed by Don Hall. Qui Nguyen has penned the movie and also serves as co-director. The film is produced by Roy Conli.

HERE’S THE NEW TRAILER OF DISNEY’S ‘STRANGE WORLD’:

