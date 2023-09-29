Disney unveils trailer for musical comedy ‘Wish’

September 29, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the poster, trailer and the entire voice cast for the highly anticipated animated film Wish. The musical comedy, which tells the story set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, will release in Indian theatres on November 24.

Asha, a 17- year old sharp-witted idealist, gets her wish granted by a cosmic force – A ball of boundless energy called ‘star’ in a pursuit to save her community from the wrath of the ruler of Rosas, Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen, reads the film’s official description.

Ariana DeBose will play 17-year-old Asha, whereas Chris Pine has voiced the formidable King Magnifico and Alan Tudyk has lent his voice to Asha’s pet goat, Valentino. Other Cast members include Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Wish is directed by Academy Award winner Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon). It is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee is the executive producer while Lee and Allison Moore has written the film. Wish features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and musician Benjamin Rice, as well as a score by composer Dave Metzger.