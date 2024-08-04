ADVERTISEMENT

Disney unveils new release calendar for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 11:53 am IST

Prior to the announcement, the only films scheduled for 2027 were ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ and an untitled ‘Star Wars’ film

The Hindu Bureau

Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson

Disney has staked its claim on the 2027 movie release calendar. The studio announced a comprehensive reshuffling of its film schedule, adding 11 untitled projects to its 2027 lineup. Prior to this announcement, the only films scheduled for that year were Avengers: Secret Wars set for May 27, 2027, and an untitled Star Wars movie slated for December 17, 2027.

The newly revealed lineup includes two untitled Marvel films, one set for July 23, 2027, and another for November 5, 2027. Disney has also slotted an untitled Pixar feature for June 18, 2027, and an untitled Disney Animation film for November 24, 2027.

Several other untitled Disney projects have also been added to the calendar, including releases on February 12, March 5, April 2, May 28, August 6, September 17, and October 8, 2027. The upcoming years are also filling up with new dates, such as untitled Disney films on August 8, 2025, and September 12, 2025.

In addition to these new dates, Disney has announced some adjustments to its upcoming slate. Searchlight’s A Real Pain, directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg alongside Kieran Culkin, has been moved to November 1, 2024, from its previous date of October 18. Moreover, two untitled Disney movies have been moved up a week each to August 7, 2026, and September 11, 2026, respectively.

Conversely, an untitled Disney movie previously scheduled for March 7, 2025, and an untitled Marvel film set for July 24, 2026, have been removed from the schedule.

The studio also updated titles for Fantastic Four: The First Steps, now set for release on July 25, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for May 1, 2026. These updates were highlighted during Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Disney’s recent success at the box office includes Deadpool & Wolverine’s remarkable debut, ranking as the sixth-biggest opening of all time. Inside Out 2 has also surpassed Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film globally.

