Disney sets release dates for ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘Moana’ live action

April 06, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The live action version of Moana, originally scheduled to release in 2025, has been pushed back to July 10, 2026. The news came as part of Disney release date announcements, reported Variety.

The Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Toy Story 5 will also hit the screens in 2026, revealed Disney. The Mandalorian & Grogu is a spinoff of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. It will release on May 22, 2026.

After concentrating on streaming shows such as The Book of Bobba Frett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, it appears as if Disney is keen on reinventing the Star Wars franchise with The Mandalorian & Grogu. The 2019 box office hit Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the last major release from the franchise.

The release date of The Mandalorian & Grogu was earlier given to an untitled Star Wars film from Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok. Disney also announced that Tron: Ares will release on October 10, 2025. The film is a standalone sequel to Tron (1982) and Tron Legacy (2010). Jared Leto and Greta Lee, the Past Lives breakout star, will star in the movie to be directed by Joachim Ronning. Tron will lock horns with Paramount’s animated movie Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The Amateur, starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, will open on April 11, 2025. It was supposed to release on November 8, 2024. Amy Adams starrer Nightbitch, a horror comedy, will have a limited release on December 6, 2024. The film will be released by Disney’s indie label, Searchlight Pictures.

ALSO READ:Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story 5’

Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the live action Moana. Meanwhile, Moana 2, the animated sequel will release on November 27, 2024. It is set to face a stiff challenge from Universal’s Wicked. Toy Story 5 is set to hit the screens on June 19, 2026.