 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disney removes ‘Star Wars’ movie from 2026 release slate, replaced by ‘Ice Age 6’

Disney announced last week that Simon Kinberg had been brought on to write and produce a Star Wars trilogy

Published - November 16, 2024 07:22 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

A still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Disney has removed an untitled 'Star Wars' movie from 2026 release slate. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars film was earlier supposed to be released on December 18, 2026. However, now Ice Age 6 will move into its spot.

‘Ice Age 6’ is officially in production with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo to reprise roles

Details of the Star Wars film that was initially set for that date had not been disclosed. Disney announced last week that Simon Kinberg had been brought on to write and produce a Star Wars trilogy.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will also produce the trilogy, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the films would involve new characters and would not be a continuation of the previous Skywalker Saga that spanned Episodes 1 through 9 of the sci-fi film franchise.

ALSO READ:Disney sets release dates for ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘Moana’ live action

Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker is the focus of a different Star Wars movie that is actively in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This project was first mentioned at Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023.Recently at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo reprising their voice roles.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.