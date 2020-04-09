Disney+ Originals and Hotstar Premium new releases to watch: ‘Mrs America’, ‘Run’, ‘Bad Education’ and more

Since the launch of Disney+ Hotstar, users on the platform have been spoilt for choice. Apart from the new influx of Disney+ Originals such as The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the streaming site is all home to a wide array of American shows and movies.

This April, Disney+ Hotstar Premium users will have access to new film arrivals such as Samara Weaving’s dark comedy Ready or Not and comedy-drama Bad Education that stars heavyweights like Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney and Ray Romano.

Samara Weaving in ‘Ready or Not’

Among television series, the big premiere is that of Cate Blanchett’s mini-series Mrs America, which is the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, who is essayed by the Oscar winner.

Games of Thrones star Natalie Dormer stars in the first season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a spin-off from the successful Penny Dreadful series headlined by Eva Green. A dark fantasy/ horror-thriller, the show is set in 1930s LA, and revolves around the investigation of a gruesome murder case with several socio-political undertones.

Natalie Dormer as Magda in ‘Penny Dreaful: City of Angels’ | Photo Credit: Justin Lubin

Another highly expected series is comedy thriller series Run starring Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) and Merritt Weaver (Netflix’s Unbelievable), and is executive produced by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The show revolves around two exes getting back in touch and embarking on a mission together.

The second season of What We Do In The Shadows, based on filmmaker Taika Waititi’s film of the same name also arrives, following the misadventures of four vampire roommates living in New York City, and trying to acclimatise to modern-day life.

A still from ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

Here is the complete list of new movie and TV show arrivals on Hotstar Premium this April, as well as recommendations of Disney+ Originals to check out:

New movie arrivals on Hotstar Premium

Ready or Not (05 April)

This highly enjoyable (almost) slasher flick follows a young bride as she joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

Cast: Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czemy, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano

Bad Education (26 April)

Inspired by true events, Bad Education follows Frank Tassone and Pam Gluckin who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation’s top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they’ve built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy — by whatever means necessary.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Geraldine Viswanathan, Rafael Casal

New TV show arrivals on Hotstar Premium

Run - Season 01 (13 April)

Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.

Cast: Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson

Insecure - Season 04 (13 April)

The American comedy drama series is about Issa Dee, who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly

Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji

Mrs America (Miniseries, 16 April)

Mrs America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka ‘the sweetheart of the silent majority.’ Through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson

What We Do In The Shadows - Season 02 (16 April)

Based on the feature film of the same name “What We Do in the Shadows” is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor The Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire. Then there’s the British vampire Laszlo – a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He’s a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there’s Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo’s Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor’s familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts: he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.

Cast: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou

We’re Here - Season 01 (24 April)

The six-part unscripted series follows small-town residents as they’re recruited and trained to participate in a one-night only drag performance. In each episode, former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will help prepare their “drag daughters” by teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones.

Cast: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - Season 01 (27 April)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Johnathan Nieves, Rory Kinnear

List of Disney+ Originals to check out

The Mandalorian

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as bounty hunter

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Thirteen years after High School Musical was filmed at East High, the drama department is putting together a bold new production: High School Musical: The Musical and this time the lyrics are on screen, so you can sing along in every episode

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum pulls the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections with fascinating sciences and history. Through the prism of his witty mind, nothing is at it seems

Lady and the Tramp

A timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady – a pampered American Cocker Spanier and Tramp – a tough but lovable stray; embark on an unexpected adventure and desptie their difference, come to understand the value of home.

Togo

In the winter of 1925, a champion dogsled trainer and his lead sled dog, Togo, embark on an exhilarating journey across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra to help transport an antitoxin serum to a small town

Encore

Executive producer Kristen Bell reunites former high school classmates from around the U.S. to re-stage the musicals of their youth, years after the originally performed them

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

A behind-the-scenes look at the magical weddings the one-of-a-kind engagements that take place at Disney Destinations around the globe including Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Lines

The Imagineering Story

Leslie Iwerks leads the viewers on a journey behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering, the little-known design and development centre of The Walt Disney Company, to discover what is takes to create Disney theme parks around the world

Diary of a Future President

Elena is on a path to become the President of the United States, but for now, she has to navigate through middle school with the help of her family and friend while documenting the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in the trusty diary

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who along with his 1500-pound polar bear partner Total operates Total Failure Inc. a Portland detective agency