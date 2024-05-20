Disney+ Hotstar’s Tamil series ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’ to premiere on this date

Uppu Puli Kaaram, an upcoming Tamil family entertainer series, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 30. The streamer announced the news on Sunday with a promo for the theme song, ‘Kudumba Paatu’, which celebrates the joy and togetherness of family.

According to a press release from the streamer, the series is in the same vein as Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal and Heartbeat, and will be “high on fun, romance, and family sentiment.”

“Subramani & Subbalakshmi are a happy family with 4 kids. They run a small hotel – “Annam Mess” on the ground floor of the building they reside in. They live on the first floor of the same building while Subbulakshmi’s brother’s family live on the 2nd floor. Thippu auditions for a web series centred around a father-son relationship but couldn’t emote. He feels that he is not able to emote as he never had fatherly affection as his father abandoned him when he was a kid. He decides to track down his father and spend some time with him as he feels it will help him emote better.

“He learns that his father’s name is Subramani, and he tracks him down. He lands at UPK mess and confronts his father. Subramani is shocked and feels guilty & responsible for Thippu’s plight. He decides to be the fatherly figure to Thippu. However, the 4 siblings are confused with the arrival of the new guy and the drama unfolds while all of them continue to handle issues in their respective love lives,” reads the plot description from the streamer.

The series features a star cast including actors Ponvannan, Vanitha, Ayesha, Naveen, Ashwini, Dheepika, Krishna, Farina, Deepak Paramesh and Raj Ayyappa among others.

Produced by Vikatan Televistas, Uppu Puli Kaaram is directed by M Ramesh Baarathi. It has music by Sheik and cinematography by Parthiban and Sathish Kumar.