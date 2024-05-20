GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Disney+ Hotstar’s Tamil series ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’ to premiere on this date

The series features actors Ponvannan, Vanitha, Ayesha, Naveen, Ashwini, Dheepika, Krishna, Farina, Deepak Paramesh and Raj Ayyappa among others

Published - May 20, 2024 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’

Poster of ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Uppu Puli Kaaram, an upcoming Tamil family entertainer series, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 30. The streamer announced the news on Sunday with a promo for the theme song, ‘Kudumba Paatu’, which celebrates the joy and togetherness of family.

According to a press release from the streamer, the series is in the same vein as Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal and Heartbeat, and will be “high on fun, romance, and family sentiment.”

New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Prom Dates,’ and more

“Subramani & Subbalakshmi are a happy family with 4 kids. They run a small hotel – “Annam Mess” on the ground floor of the building they reside in. They live on the first floor of the same building while Subbulakshmi’s brother’s family live on the 2nd floor. Thippu auditions for a web series centred around a father-son relationship but couldn’t emote. He feels that he is not able to emote as he never had fatherly affection as his father abandoned him when he was a kid. He decides to track down his father and spend some time with him as he feels it will help him emote better.

“He learns that his father’s name is Subramani, and he tracks him down. He lands at UPK mess and confronts his father. Subramani is shocked and feels guilty & responsible for Thippu’s plight. He decides to be the fatherly figure to Thippu. However, the 4 siblings are confused with the arrival of the new guy and the drama unfolds while all of them continue to handle issues in their respective love lives,” reads the plot description from the streamer.

The series features a star cast including actors Ponvannan, Vanitha, Ayesha, Naveen, Ashwini, Dheepika, Krishna, Farina, Deepak Paramesh and Raj Ayyappa among others.

Produced by Vikatan Televistas, Uppu Puli Kaaram is directed by M Ramesh Baarathi. It has music by Sheik and cinematography by Parthiban and Sathish Kumar.

Related Topics

television / Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.