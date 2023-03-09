Disney+ Hotstar to stop streaming HBO content from March 31

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers hoping to put off their The Last of Us or Succession binge are in a jam. According to a recent update, the streaming platform will stop showing HBO content from March 31. The announcement comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated cost-cutting and restructuring at the company.
Confirming the development, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted on Wednesday, “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”
The 23 shows to be discontinued on Disney+ Hostar are -
Ballers
Band of Brothers
Catch and Kill
Curb Your Enth
Entourage
Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon
Mare of Easttown
Mind Over Murder
Obama
Scenes from a Marriage
Shaq
Succession
The Baby
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Nevers
The Sopranos
The Time Traveller’s Wife
The Wire
Undercurrent
Watchmen
We Own this City
