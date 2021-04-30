Disney+ Hotstar launches ‘Quix’, a lineup of short-form titles starring Mandira Bedi, Shreyas Talpade among others

‘Quix’ will start streaming from May 7

The titles range across genres such as crime, thriller, comedy and romance, and will start streaming from May 7

Disney+ Hotstar is launching a series of short-format titles called ‘Quix’ that will provide easy viewing entertainment, ranging across genres such as crime, thriller, comedy, romance and more.

Bringing together some of today’s most popular names in digital entertainment, these shows will feature versatile actors including Mandira Bedi, Shreyas Talpade, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon, Barkha Singh, Tanuj Virwani and Sandeepa Dhar, amongst others.

Starting May 7, new episodes of these titles will be released every day on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the full list of titles:

Chattis Aur Maina starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan:

An empowering love story of Chattis and Maina - two people who are like chalk and cheese, in a brimming town called Dhooppur with quirky yet endearing residents. As the lead of ‘Visphotak Angels’ the dance troupe that has come to town for the wedding season, ‘Rani Angel’ aka Maina, has run-ins with the neighborhood good boy, Chattis, the son of a local failed politician Mehak Singh, while all the townsfolk love and hate her in turns. Will Maina and Chattis take a liking to each other and achieve their respective dreams, or will they become pawns in Mehak Singh’s agenda of reviving his failed political career. Will it be a happily ever after for Maina and Chattis or will life chart a different route for them?

Mukesh Jasoos starring Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev:

Mukesh Jha is a fraud vakil. He lives with his MIL but his wife has left him for his cousin! Mukesh Jha can no longer be the vakil that he has been forever.. he now wants to become Mukesh Jasoos! After all “jasoosi aur vakaalat mein zyaada farak nahi hai,” he says! Along with his able aide Muktaram he starts solving cases (petty in money, big in EQ) but before he realises he finds himself in the midst of a sinister plot where dead bodies start piling up! Ab Mukesh Jha banenge Mukesh Jasoos!

Six starring Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar:

Kashish Sura, a well-off businessman, settled and successful, gets murdered in the wee hours of the night as the world welcomes the new year. As the murder mystery unveils, the investigating officers led by Ruhana Dhulaap, find six threads to this case i.e Kashish’s six women, all unaware of each other’s existence. If he met all them on the fateful day he was killed, who is the killer and what was the motive exactly?

Murder Meri Jaan starring Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh:

Sonal Arora is an adventurous runaway Con Bride, who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with ACP Aditya, the top Homicide investigator in Bhopal Police in her latest con. The twist of fate gives her a chance to experience the other side of law, solving murder mysteries. Meanwhile, ACP Aditya is stuck between a rock and hard place even as his boss and colleague are only too keen to finally catch the biggest con in their area aka “Looteri Dulhan”.

Teen Do Paanch starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag:

Unable to conceive, a young couple Vishal and Priyanka decide to adopt a child from an orphanage. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal, who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Unable to keep up, will they become a family or will Vishal’s plight become worse as Priyanka finds out she is pregnant with twins!”

Shit, Yaar! starring Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Rajesh Khera, Vrijesh Hirjee:

Anything can happen under the influence of a deadly mix of adrenalin and alcohol. Ask the two young corporate executives who performed a stupid stunt which took them to a weekend-long, hilarious yet tumultuous journey through the gangs of two dangerous crimelords & the cops!

Bhopal to Vegas starring Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma:

Three friends come together to arrange bachelor parties in the small towns of India, just like it happens in movies. The only condition is that of secrecy - can they keep their secret and have a business with clients that come up with hilarious briefs for their parties?

Humara Bar Happy Hour featuring Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchandana, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij:

When a group of debauched, self-centered, failed-actor friends inherit a run down bar in Mumbai, a series of comical chaos ensues as they struggle to keep and run a business they have absolutely no clue about!

Bamini and Boys starring Vidya Malavade, Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit:

Three young boys rent a flat exceeding their budget from an attractive woman, living in the same building. Head over heels in love with Bamini (Or so they think!), all three set out and compete to woo her, often leading to hilarious situations and sometimes even harmless rifts in their friendship thanks to their collective crush.

Crime Next Door featuring Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka:

In this gripping crime thriller, a police officer solves some of the most heinous and toughest murder cases of his entire career. Not only are the cases tough to crack but also had many shocking revelations, including the true reason why they were committed.

Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files featuring Paresh Pahuja and Veebha Anand:

Demoted for insubordination, Umesh Yadav, an eccentric genius and the youngest inspector in the history of UP police, undertakes the doomed posting at a fictional sleepy town ‘Jhaagi’, infamous for unsolved crimes and mysterious sightings. Together with Pyaare, an opinionated young kid with heightened olfactory senses, son of the local dhaba owner, Madhuri a sincere yet undervalued female constable, the loud, superstitious cop Balram, and the mysterious Barkha - the woman with many disguises, Umesh encounters villainous schemers and sociopathic actors full of treachery and cunning, as his sleuth skills and instincts are pushed to their limit.