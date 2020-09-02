Disney+ Hotstar arrivals in September: ‘The Third Day’, ‘Filthy Rich’, ‘Earth to Ned’ and more

Jude Law brings a thrilling drama mini-series, while Kim Cattrall’s new satire and new seasons of two animated favourites are some of the other highlights this month

September on Disney+ Hotstar has several highlights, starting with Kim Cattrall’s satirical drama Filthy Rich and season three of the comedy, Our Cartoon President. Alien-hosted celenrity talk show Earth to Ned will cover a gamut of relevant topics, while new seasons of legendary animated comedies The Family Guy and The Simpsons also come to the platform. Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom narrated by Josh Gad explores the magic behind two animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas.

However, the big arrival of the month is Jude Law’s mini-series The Third Day, which follows the journeys of a man and woman who reach a mysterious island at different times. Starring several young talents, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is also another hotly-anticipated movie that showcases the action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training.

Upcoming Shows

Earth to Ned (4 September)

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODS, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

Our Cartoon President Season 3 (14 September)

From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this hilarious look into the Trump presidency, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It’s a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family.

This season: Democratic nominee Cartoon Joe Biden — with help from veep-mate Cartoon Kamala Harris— tries to overcome his frequent gaffes and unseat Cartoon President Donald Trump, who’s desperate to win re-election despite mishandling the Corona crisis. As election season heats up, so does the cartoon universe: enter Cartoon Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, Cartoon Jill and Hunter Biden, plus a host of cartoon political insiders, cartoon media personalities and one or two cartoon dictators all eager to find out who will be the next Cartoon President.

The Third Day (15 September)

‌The show is divided into two parts: “Summer” and “Winter.” In “Summer,” one man visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka “Winter,” a strong-willed outsider comes to the island seeking answers — but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.

Cast: Jude Law, Freya Allan, Naomie Harris, Emily Watson, Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine

Filthy Rich (22 September)

A southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a successful Christian television network.

On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, leaving his wife, Margaret, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the family, who are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune.

Cast: Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar , Mark L. Young Melia Kreiling, Olivia Macklin

Bless the Harts Season 2 (28 September)

The Harts are a Southern family forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich: in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C.

While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny’s doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

Voices: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell

Family Guy Season 19 (28 September)

Animated series “Family Guy’’ features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife Lois reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. The talking dog, Brian, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own life issues.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis

The Simpsons Season 32 (28 August)

The beloved animated series focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him.

The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family’s religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.

Voices: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer

Upcoming documentaries

Becoming (18 September)

From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing.

Family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and close friends share significant, personal memories of the subjects before they hit it big. These rarely heard stories provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey towards becoming who they are today.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (25 September)

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” narrated by fan-favorite Josh Gad gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

Viewers get unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ 5,000 plus animals. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details within The Most Magical Place on Earth, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations and Imagineering.

Narrated by Josh Gad.

Upcoming Movies

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (25 September)

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” is an exciting live-action, cinematic movie that combines the allure of royalty with the action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training. From director Anna Mastro and based on an original story by Alex Litvak, Andrew Green and Austin Winsberg, the movie’s empowering themes of purpose, optimism and a sense of community will inspire audiences to forge their own destinies and tap into their inner superheroes.

Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax, Greg Bryk.