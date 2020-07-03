Disney+ Hotstar arrivals in July: ‘Hamilton’, ‘A Hidden Life’, ‘Muppets Now’

New offerings on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in July is headlined with the award-winning musical Hamilton which will be making its debut in India this month. Explore uncharted territories across the globe with Rogue Trip and sing along with the comic series Muppets Now. Terrence Malick’s World War II drama A Hidden Life and the seventh season of Liev Schreiber’s Ray Donovan will also excite fans.

Movies on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Hamilton (July 3)

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a core that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos

A Hidden Life (July 28)

From visionary writer-director Terrence Malick comes this story based on real events, about an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. Although the Austrian farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, his unwavering beliefs and his love for his wife Fani and their three children keep his spirit alive.

Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts

Disney+ Originals

Rogue Trip – Season 1 (July 24)

Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture: the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. Led by ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, the two will take viewers on a globe-trotting adventure that will expose the grit and glamour of travel.

They’ll share inside jokes, dirty laundry and cramped hotel rooms as Bob teaches his son about the hidden places he loves most. Expect the unexpected in this father-son guide to the beautiful, breath-taking and often hopeful experiences to be had on the edge of chaos.

Muppets Now – Season 1 (July 31)

Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

English shows on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Ray Donovan – Season 7 (July 1)

While Ray makes progress in therapy, there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti, an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions.

Cast: Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Susan Sarandon, Pamela Malcomson, Pooch Hall

Room 104 – Season 4 (July 25)

An anthology series, by the Duplass brothers, set in a single hotel room, where every guest who comes to stay reveals a unique set of circumstances and quirks.