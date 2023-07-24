Disney+ Hotstar announces series based on 'Commando' films

July 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to take his Commando movie franchise forward with a series on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers said on Monday.

The upcoming action-thriller show will be fronted by newcomer Prem in the lead role, according to a press release.

Shah, who serves as creator, director and producer on the series, said Commando is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism and brotherhood.

"A power-packed action and drama, 'Commando' is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar once again was a great experience," Shah said in a statement.

Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan round out the cast of the series, produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Originally headlined by Vidyut Jammwal, the first film in the franchise, Commando: A One Man Army, was released in 2013. It was followed by two sequels, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail and Commando 3, which hit screens in 2017 and 2019 respectively.