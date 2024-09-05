ADVERTISEMENT

Disney halts ‘The Graveyard Book’ adaptation amidst sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman

Published - September 05, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The movie, based on Gaiman’s 2008 award-winning novel, would have followed the story of a boy named Bod who is raised by supernatural beings after his family is murdered

The Hindu Bureau

Neil Gaiman | Photo Credit: GARY MILLER

Disney has paused its planned feature adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book following a series of sexual assault allegations against the acclaimed author. While multiple factors influenced the decision, the accusations are a significant contributor. Gaiman, who denies the allegations, faces claims from five women, including a nanny who alleges he assaulted her in New Zealand in 2022, and another woman who described a troubling encounter after a Florida book signing in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault by two women

Despite these allegations, Gaiman had no direct involvement with the film project, which was in development under director Marc Forster. Forster, along with producing partner Renée Wolfe, was set to helm the adaptation through their 2Dux2 banner, alongside producers Gil Netter and Ben Browning. The movie, based on Gaiman’s 2008 award-winning novel, follows the story of a boy named Bod who is raised by supernatural beings after his family is murdered.

Although The Graveyard Book had made significant progress in development, no cast had been attached to the project. The film is now on indefinite hold as the situation unfolds.

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ series review: This ‘Sandman’ spin-off is boundless fun

Gaiman, known for works like The Sandman, American Gods, and Coraline, has seen his reputation impacted by these allegations. The future of The Graveyard Book and his other projects remains uncertain as the industry responds to the controversy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US