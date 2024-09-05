GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disney halts ‘The Graveyard Book’ adaptation amidst sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman

The movie, based on Gaiman’s 2008 award-winning novel, would have followed the story of a boy named Bod who is raised by supernatural beings after his family is murdered

Published - September 05, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman | Photo Credit: GARY MILLER

Disney has paused its planned feature adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book following a series of sexual assault allegations against the acclaimed author. While multiple factors influenced the decision, the accusations are a significant contributor. Gaiman, who denies the allegations, faces claims from five women, including a nanny who alleges he assaulted her in New Zealand in 2022, and another woman who described a troubling encounter after a Florida book signing in 2003.

Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault by two women

Despite these allegations, Gaiman had no direct involvement with the film project, which was in development under director Marc Forster. Forster, along with producing partner Renée Wolfe, was set to helm the adaptation through their 2Dux2 banner, alongside producers Gil Netter and Ben Browning. The movie, based on Gaiman’s 2008 award-winning novel, follows the story of a boy named Bod who is raised by supernatural beings after his family is murdered.

Although The Graveyard Book had made significant progress in development, no cast had been attached to the project. The film is now on indefinite hold as the situation unfolds.

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ series review: This ‘Sandman’ spin-off is boundless fun

Gaiman, known for works like The Sandman, American Gods, and Coraline, has seen his reputation impacted by these allegations. The future of The Graveyard Book and his other projects remains uncertain as the industry responds to the controversy.

