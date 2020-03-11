Disney+ goes live in India with Hotstar; original shows like ‘The Mandalorian’ available to watch

11 March 2020 13:31 IST

Ahead of the expected launch on March 29, the streaming platform rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar and released all its original as well as back catalogue content to Indian users

Disney+ is now live in India!

Streaming service Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar just hours earlier (with a new logo to boot), and now 18 days before the expected launch on March 29, all the popular Disney+ original titles are available for Indian users.

Popular shows such as The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and many more can be streamed on the website as well as the mobile app.

Robert Iger, the former chairman and CEO of Disney, had announced that March 29 would be the official launch date of Disney+ in India. So Indian users were surprised at the sudden launch, that occured on Wednesday morning, but welcomed the decision happily, as many were eagerly waiting for the content since Disney+ launched in November last year in the USA. A simple update of the app on Android or iOs will give users the new interface and content as well.

Apart from the Disney+ originals, there is a huge variety of content in Disney’s back catalogue that includes films like A Bug’s Life, documentary Free Solo, Captain America: Civil War and several shows for children featuring iconic Disney characters.

“This launch is one of our biggest yet! We are very proud to bring you the worlds best stories from the best story tellers at Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Nat Geo. Check out all the stories under the Disney+ tab. And we’ve dubbed the best of them in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Lastly, don’t forget to check out our Kids mode, where Kids can see content only suitable for them! We have more goodies lined up in the coming releases, turn your auto update on to make sure you don’t miss a thing!” read the statement from Disney+ on the mobile app.

As far as pricing goes, a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month in India. There is also a Rs 999 yearly Hotstar plan, as well as a Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, which costs Rs 365 for one year.

Here is the list of Disney+ originals available to Indian viewers:

Baby Yoda from ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian: Season 1

Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 1

Diary of a Future President: Season 1

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2

Encore!: Season 1

Forky Asks a Question: Season 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1

The Imagineering Story: Limited Series

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Lamp Life

Noelle

One Day at Disney

One Day at Disney: Season 1,

Pick of the Litter: Season 1

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1,

Shop Class: Season 1,

Short Circuit: Season 1

SparkShorts: Season 1

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Togo

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1