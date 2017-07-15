Disney fans get peek into upcoming films

When it comes to Disney, they like to keep it in the family, whether it’s getting a football team’s worth of original Disney princesses to cameo in Wreck-It Ralph 2, reuniting The Incredibles fourteen years after the original film hit theatres, or securing a new director for Toy Story 4.

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, led a confetti, joke and song-filled presentation of the upcoming animation slate for the studio at the star-studded biannual fan convention D23 in Anaheim, just steps from Disneyland with appearances of people from Kristen Bell to Samuel L. Jackson.

Sporting his signature Disney-themed Hawaiian shirt (this time with “Inside Out” characters) Mr. Lasseter announced that he would no longer be directing Toy Story 4. The job is going to Inside Out screenwriter Josh Cooley.

Disney is also getting its most beloved princesses together from Ariel to Mulan for Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet, in a humorous scene in which Sarah Silverlman’s Valellope decides to mess with the princesses and finds them cooler than expected. Mr. Lasseter also announced that Taraji P. Henson would be joining the cast.