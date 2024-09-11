GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disney faces lawsuit for using Peter Cushing’s likeness for Grand Moff Tarkin in ‘Rogue One’

The late actor who originally portrayed Grand Moff Tarkin in the 1977 ‘Star Wars’ film, was digitally resurrected using CGI in the 2016 prequel

Published - September 11, 2024 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The digital recreation of Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

The digital recreation of Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars

Disney is facing a legal challenge over the digital recreation of Peter Cushing’s likeness in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 22 years after the actor’s death. Cushing, who originally portrayed Grand Moff Tarkin in the 1977 Star Wars film, was digitally resurrected using CGI in the 2016 prequel. Actor Guy Henry provided the body, with Cushing’s face added via digital effects.

The lawsuit was filed by Cushing’s friend and film producer, Kevin Francis, who claims that Cushing did not consent to the reproduction of his likeness posthumously. Francis argues that Cushing had signed an agreement in 1993, stating his image could not be used without Francis’ permission. Disney had previously paid Cushing’s estate €33,000 for the use of his likeness, but Francis asserts that this deal was insufficient.

On Monday, the High Court in London denied Disney’s attempt to have the case dismissed. Judge Tom Mitcheson acknowledged the complexity of the case, stating that while he wasn’t convinced Francis would win, the claim was not “unarguable” and required a full investigation.

This legal battle could have significant implications for the use of deceased actors’ images in film, particularly as digital effects and AI tools become more prevalent. Disney has used similar techniques before, notably with Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and an AI-generated James Earl Jones for a Disney+ Star Wars series.

