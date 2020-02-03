Disney+ debuts surprise looks of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to make the transition from big screen to small.

Disney+ excited a plethora of fans across the globe, when it dropped a surprise look at three of its most expected Marvel series during Sunday’s Super Bowl: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that is set to feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, also stars the return of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, who went head-to-head with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. He looks to be the villain in the series, as fans still wait to see if Sam will become the next Captain America after Chris Evans relenquished the role at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

‘WandaVision’

There was also footage from WandaVision, which is a sitcom-of-sorts show headlined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision. The show is an experimental take, sometimes goofy, mostly madcap, and the teaser stars Vision in black and white and Wanda in several eccentric costumes. This is a massive departure for the MCU in terms of their programming, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier dropped hints that it could be a ‘comedy show’. But didn’t Vision die at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War? This mystery remains to be resolved.

‘Loki’

“I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” he growls in the teaser, and we certainly can’t wait! Finally, Tom Hiddleston is back to his devilish best as Loki —and boy, have we missed him. Thor’s more interesting brother also met his end thanks to Thanos in the Avengers movies, but this new mini-series will see him in an alternate universe, that will trace the timeline when Loki stole the Tesseract and disappeared, when the Avengers went back in time during Endgame. Much binge-watching awaits.