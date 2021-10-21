Disney+ Day: ‘Home Alone’ reboot, ‘Special Ops 1.5’ and more

Viewers will also gain access to the digital premieres of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ and ‘Jungle Cruise,’ along with all-new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic on November 12

On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration across all dimensions of the company.

Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will be treated to new content releases, one of them being Hotstar Specials’ series Special Ops 1.5, an addition to the Special Ops Universe helmed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Kay Kay Menon as the mastermind R&AW agent Himmat Singh.

A still from ‘Special Ops 1.5’

The title joins many more content launches, as viewers will also gain access to the digital premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise and Home Sweet Home Alone, along with all-new content from the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets.

Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.

In honor of the second anniversary of Disney+, non-subscribers will also gain access to preview 100 hours of content across genres, participate in exciting new social promotions and experiences across the Company as an added offering to the celebrations.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses,” he adds.

Disney+ Day will feature content premieres from all of the marquee brands on service, including: